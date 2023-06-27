Online campaign to restore historic Pittsburgh basketball court gaining momentum

PITTSBURGH — An online campaign to restore a historic basketball court in Pittsburgh is gaining momentum.

“The Jungle,” located on Arch Street on the North Side, is currently beating out courts in Brooklyn, New York City and Kansas City for a full-court restoration.

Teams had to create a tale for “Every Court Has a Story.” Pittsburgh’s creators say their story shows the connection between jazz and basketball in the city. It features H’enri Wade-Chatman, a professional basketball player who grew up playing at the Jungle, and a song by Roy Eldridge, a North Side native.

Voting ends on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. at https://everycourt.local-hoops.com.

