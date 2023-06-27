Local

Online campaign to restore historic Pittsburgh basketball court gaining momentum

By WPXI.com News Staff

Basketball generic - WPXI Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay (Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay /Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — An online campaign to restore a historic basketball court in Pittsburgh is gaining momentum.

“The Jungle,” located on Arch Street on the North Side, is currently beating out courts in Brooklyn, New York City and Kansas City for a full-court restoration.

Teams had to create a tale for “Every Court Has a Story.” Pittsburgh’s creators say their story shows the connection between jazz and basketball in the city. It features H’enri Wade-Chatman, a professional basketball player who grew up playing at the Jungle, and a song by Roy Eldridge, a North Side native.

Voting ends on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. at https://everycourt.local-hoops.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Clarks to headline Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration
  • Trial begins for stepmother accused of orchestrating abuse in death of Oakmont toddler
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Man shot, killed in East Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read