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OpenStreetsPGH to close roads from Downtown to South Side on Sunday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Open Streets PGH (MURPHY MOSCHETTA)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Bike Pittsburgh is hosting the first of two OpenStreetsPGH events on Sunday.

Since the event turns Pittsburgh neighborhoods into a car-free public space, two miles of roads in Downtown and the South Side will be shut down.

The following streets will begin closing at 8 a.m. Sunday:

  • Market Square
  • Forbes Ave through Downtown
  • Armstrong Tunnel (both INBOUND and OUTBOUND)
  • 10th St Bridge
  • E Carson St in South Side (10th St to 21st St)

Drivers cannot park on select side streets from 3 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday. All cars parked on side streets marked with no parking signs will be towed.

While the event is car-free, there are some designated crossing points that drivers can use:

  • Forbes Ave & Wood St
  • Forbes Ave & Smithfield St
  • Forbes Ave & Grant St
  • Forbes Ave & Sixth Ave
  • 10th St Brg & Second Ave
  • 10th St & Bingham St
  • E Carson St & S 18th St
  • E Carson St & S 21st St

Impacted roads will reopen by 3 p.m. Drivers should expect traffic delays.

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