OpenStreetsPGH to close roads from Downtown to South Side on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Bike Pittsburgh is hosting the first of two OpenStreetsPGH events on Sunday.

Since the event turns Pittsburgh neighborhoods into a car-free public space, two miles of roads in Downtown and the South Side will be shut down.

The following streets will begin closing at 8 a.m. Sunday:

Market Square

Forbes Ave through Downtown

Armstrong Tunnel (both INBOUND and OUTBOUND)

10th St Bridge

E Carson St in South Side (10th St to 21st St)

Drivers cannot park on select side streets from 3 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday. All cars parked on side streets marked with no parking signs will be towed.

While the event is car-free, there are some designated crossing points that drivers can use:

Forbes Ave & Wood St

Forbes Ave & Smithfield St

Forbes Ave & Grant St

Forbes Ave & Sixth Ave

10th St Brg & Second Ave

10th St & Bingham St

E Carson St & S 18th St

E Carson St & S 21st St

Impacted roads will reopen by 3 p.m. Drivers should expect traffic delays.

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