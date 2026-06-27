OpenStreetsPGH to close roads from Downtown to South Side on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Bike Pittsburgh is hosting the first of two OpenStreetsPGH events on Sunday.
Since the event turns Pittsburgh neighborhoods into a car-free public space, two miles of roads in Downtown and the South Side will be shut down.
The following streets will begin closing at 8 a.m. Sunday:
- Market Square
- Forbes Ave through Downtown
- Armstrong Tunnel (both INBOUND and OUTBOUND)
- 10th St Bridge
- E Carson St in South Side (10th St to 21st St)
Drivers cannot park on select side streets from 3 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday. All cars parked on side streets marked with no parking signs will be towed.
While the event is car-free, there are some designated crossing points that drivers can use:
- Forbes Ave & Wood St
- Forbes Ave & Smithfield St
- Forbes Ave & Grant St
- Forbes Ave & Sixth Ave
- 10th St Brg & Second Ave
- 10th St & Bingham St
- E Carson St & S 18th St
- E Carson St & S 21st St
Impacted roads will reopen by 3 p.m. Drivers should expect traffic delays.
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