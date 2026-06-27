Cash stolen from youth athletic association’s concession stand

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A youth athletic association in Allegheny County is asking for help after its concession stand was robbed.

The White Oak Athletic Association says its lower baseball/softball concession stand was broken into and robbed this week. The thieves reportedly got away with the petty cash reserve.

While the situation could have been worse, the association calls the theft disheartening.

"It’s frustrating to see the time and effort that so many volunteers and families put into supporting our kids be impacted by something like this," White Oak Athletic Association said on social media. "

The association says all the money it raises is meant to go back to the kids, and every dollar truly matters as bills are up and community support is stretched.

“Instead of putting those funds toward equipment, field improvements, events, uniforms, and opportunities for our players, we now have to spend even more on additional security measures because of a selfish and heartless act,” the post continued.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the White Oak Borough Police Department directly.

The association says this selfish act won’t discourage them from providing opportunities for kids in the community.

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