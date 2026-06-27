2 dead after crash on Turnpike in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an early morning crash on the Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

The crash took place after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-76 near the Route 136 overpass in Hempfield Township.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw that a red vehicle was severely damaged in the incident.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.

A section of the Turnpike was closed until at least 7:15 a.m.

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