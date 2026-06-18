Organizers share details on inaugural South Side Street Fest, which opens Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The South Side Hospitality Partnership will launch the inaugural South Side Street Fest on Saturday, transforming East Carson Street in Pittsburgh into a vibrant pedestrian experience.

The event is designed to celebrate local businesses, entertainment and community activation, aiming to create a more welcoming and safer South Side.

Every Friday and Saturday night, East Carson Street between 12th and 18th Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Sept. 12.

These nighttime sessions are exclusively for guests 21 and older, offering a destination for dining, shopping, music, games and unique experiences.

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The festival’s novel approach aims to reduce violence in the South Side. Channel 11 Channel 11was the first to report on the plan last month, and we’ve continued to cover residents’ concerns and public safety officials’ response.

“This is about creating a new experience that brings people together while supporting the businesses that make the South Side unique,” John DeMauro, president of the South Side Hospitality Partnership, said. “South Side Street Fest is an investment in our business district, our community and the future of East Carson Street.”

Opening night on June 20 will feature live music by Bobby Taylor, along with more than 40 vendors, Keystone Mini Golf, interactive activities and various entertainment pop-ups.

Businesses located within the event’s footprint will have opportunities to extend their presence outdoors through dining, retail and special activations.

Vendors from the South Side, across Pittsburgh and the surrounding region are invited to participate, ensuring a diverse mix of local makers, artisans, food vendors and small businesses.

In addition to the late-night activities, select Saturdays throughout the summer will feature special programming from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. These events will include vendor markets, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and themed community events.

For event schedules, vendor information, participating businesses and sponsorship opportunities, visitors can go to SouthSideStreetFest.com or follow @SouthSideStreetFest on Instagram.

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