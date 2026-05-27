11 Investigates: New plan to keep South Side safe during the summer

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has exclusively learned about a new plan to keep South Side safe over the summer.

It’s a community-led effort being dubbed “South Side Street Fest.”

City sources confirm to Chief Investigator Rick Earle that organizers hope to block off East Carson Street between 12th and 18th streets on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, starting on June 20.

Entrances with metal detectors will be set up with private security and only those 21 and older will be allowed in.

Channel 11 asked Mayor Corey O’Connor about the plan. He told us he’s familiar with it.

“It’s a special event that the South Side Chamber and residents wanted to host and now it’s just a matter of finalizing. The flyer went out. I saw what it was, but just finalizing the permits and everything,” O’Connor said.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that traffic will be rerouted using the Hot Metal and 10th Street bridges during the event.

City police will help secure the outer perimeter.

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