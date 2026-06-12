South Side residents express concerns as organizers highlight benefits of new safety plan

PITTSBURGH — It’s a strategy to improve safety in the South Side that’s never been done before. The South Side Street Fest kicks off next weekend, and Thursday night, community members got a look at the plan.

Starting June 20, the South Side will begin its “Street Fest.” From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

East Carson Street will shut down between 12th and 18th streets every Friday and Saturday night this summer.

Channel 11’s Christine D’Antonio heard the benefits that come with the plan and the concerns brought up by residents. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for her report.

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