Over 40K power outages reported as severe storms move through the region

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Western Pennsylvania region and creating thousands of power outages.
As of 3:50 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported 40,102 total power outages.
In Allegheny County, DLC reports 37,386 power outages.
In Beaver County, DLC reports 2,720 power outages.
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
West Penn Power reported 7,250 power outages in Pennsylvania.
Of those power outages, local communities reported:
- Allegheny County - 1,561 power outages
- Armstrong County - 5 power outages
- Beaver County - 8 power outages
- Butler County - 1,877 power outages
- Fayette County - 19 power outages
- Greene County - 276 power outages
- Indiana County - 257 power outages
- Lawrence County - 274 power outages
- Somerset County - 133 power outages
- Washington County - 1,669 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 40 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
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