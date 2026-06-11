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Over 40K power outages reported as severe storms move through the region

By WPXI.com News Staff
Over 40K power outages reported as severe storms move through the region Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Western Pennsylvania region and creating thousands of power outages. (Najma - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Western Pennsylvania region and creating thousands of power outages.

As of 3:50 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported 40,102 total power outages.

In Allegheny County, DLC reports 37,386 power outages.

In Beaver County, DLC reports 2,720 power outages.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power reported 7,250 power outages in Pennsylvania.

Of those power outages, local communities reported:

  • Allegheny County - 1,561 power outages
  • Armstrong County - 5 power outages
  • Beaver County - 8 power outages
  • Butler County - 1,877 power outages
  • Fayette County - 19 power outages
  • Greene County - 276 power outages
  • Indiana County - 257 power outages
  • Lawrence County - 274 power outages
  • Somerset County - 133 power outages
  • Washington County - 1,669 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 40 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

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