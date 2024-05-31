Local

Overturned tri-axle truck on PA Turnpike shuts down ramp to I-79 in Cranberry

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Turnpike Crash Cranberry Exit

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

An overturned tri-axle truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has shut down the ramp to I-79 in Cranberry.

Traffic is currently being diverted to the ramp to Route 19.

Officials say to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read