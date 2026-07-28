Owner of local medical clinic charged with performing exams without license in South Carolina

MONACA, Pa. — The owner of a health and wellness office in Beaver County was arrested in South Carolina and charged with criminal sexual conduct and performing medical exams without a license.

Joshua Himes was arrested and charged in June.

Himes is originally from Monaca and operates a location of Pro Health Place on Broadhead Road and in South Carolina.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department, a victim accused Himes of sexual assault.

During that investigation, deputies found Himes represented himself as a physician and performed medical exams at his practice.

But deputies learned Himes did not have a medical license in South Carolina and is not legally permitted to practice medicine there.

According to jail records, Himes was released on a $40,000 bond the same day he was arrested.

Channel 11 contacted the Beaver County District Attorney and Center Township Police Chief Tuesday afternoon. The District Attorney said he is aware of the charges in South Carolina, but there have been no allegations made against Himes or his practice in Monaca.

The police chief also said no complaints have been filed with his office.

The Pro Health Place website lists a local number, which Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek called this afternoon. It went straight to voicemail.

Businesses nearby told Channel 11 they haven’t seen anyone at that office in several weeks.

After learning from deputies in South Carolina that Himes didn’t have a medical license there, Channel 11 began digging into Pennsylvania records.

A search of state records does not show any medical licenses for anyone named “Joshua Himes” or “Josh Himes” in the state.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group