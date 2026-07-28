North Versailles employee fired, suspected of stealing tax payments

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A criminal investigation is underway in North Versailles after a township Tax Collector employee was caught going through her coworkers’ desks and taking property tax checks and cash, a source familiar with the investigation told Channel 11.

The township employee is not yet facing any criminal charges and the police chief declined to share any details about his investigation.

The township fired the employee earlier this month and is working to figure out how much money was stolen and how many taxpayers are affected, the source said. It’s unclear what will happen to those taxpayers, who are now getting calls from a collections agency.

11 Investigates’ Nick Papantonis confronted the employee and township leaders. His report will air on Channel 11 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

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