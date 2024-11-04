Pa. attorney general joins coalition condemning post-election violence

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Michelle Henry has joined a bipartisan coalition of AG’s across the country condemning “any and all acts of post-election violence.”

The group of attorneys general condemned violent acts by issuing a letter through the National Association of Attorneys General.

In a statement, Henry reminds Pennsylvanians that “democracy was built on the basic right to vote in peace.” She says her office is collaborating with local, state and federal partners to ensure a free and fair election process.

Read the full statement from the Attorneys General below:

“Regardless of the 2024 election outcome, we condemn any and all acts of violence related to its results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability.

“As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

“We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse, and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election, not divided by outcomes, but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the safety of our fellow Americans.

“Violence has no place in our democratic process. We will enforce the law against any acts that threaten our communities and democracy.”

