Painted Tree Boutiques shuts down chainwide including at Waterfront

Painted Tree Boutiques, an Arkansas venture that adapted the concept of a craft fair into a national retail chain, has abruptly shut down.

According to various published reports, the company notified customers and staff that it was closing down its more than 60 stores throughout the country, including its one Pittsburgh-area location at the Waterfront in Homestead.

An email inquiry to the local store at the Waterfront did not generate an immediate response and the phone number for it indicates it is no longer in service.

The closing marks the end of a run of less than two years at the Waterfront after Painted Tree Boutiques was announced to come to the shopping destination in August 2023, taking over the former 38,000-square-foot store of the former Bed Bath and Beyond at the Waterfront.

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