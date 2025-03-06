Parent accused of assaulting school security officer outside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A school security guard in Pittsburgh was reportedly assaulted by a parent Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said the incident happened at Brashear High School along Crane Avenue.

She says a parent, who has not been identified, is facing charges after assaulting a school security officer as that officer was trying to de-escalate a situation between two middle school students.

The officer was treated by paramedics. No students were hurt.

Pugh says the district takes incidents of violence seriously, and the parent also faces a potential ban from school policy.

