Parkway East to be restricted in several communities through weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Parkway East will be down to one lane in several communities over the weekend.

According to PennDOT, I-376 will be down to one lane in each direction between the Monroeville/Business Route 22 (Exit 80) interchange and the bridge over Old William Penn Highway.

The restrictions will start at 9 p.m. Friday and go through 5 a.m. Sunday. Crews will be working continuously to reconstruct concrete bridge approach slabs.

This work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project. Work will include a superstructure replacement over Old William Penn Highway, two bridge rehabilitations over Old William Penn Highway/Lougay Road/Sunset Drive and Thompson Run Road/Thompson Run/Union Railroad and six bridge preservations along the I-376.

Throughout the project, motorists can expect long-term single-lane restrictions, several weekends with traffic down to a single lane, and a long-term crossover in 2025.

The improvements on the four and a half miles of the Parkway East between the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) and Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) exit are anticipated to conclude in the fall 2026.

