18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A young woman tells Channel 11 she’s “lucky” after she was attacked by a stranger in downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Sofia Mancing, 18, had just finished a day at her summer internship and was walking along Smithfield Street around 3 p.m. when she says a woman struck her in the back of her head with a shoe.

On 11 at 11, DA Zappala’s warning for anyone heading downtown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group