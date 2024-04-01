Parkway East road work to cause lane restrictions

A single-lane restriction on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Churchill Borough, Wilkins Township, Penn Hills and Monroeville will begin Monday night, April 1, weather permitting.

Starting at 6 p.m., I-376 will be down to two lanes of traffic in each direction between the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) interchange and the Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) exit through late November, according to PennDOT. Crews will conduct concrete median barrier replacement, roadway rehabilitation, expansion dam replacements, concrete rehabilitation, modified concrete overlays, paving and bridge painting.

The work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project. Work includes a superstructure replacement over Old William Penn Highway, two bridge rehabilitations over Old William Penn Highway/Lougay Road/Sunset Drive and Thompson Run Road/Thompson Run/Union Railroad, and six bridge preservations along the interstate.

Throughout the project, drivers can expect long-term single-lane restrictions, several weekends with traffic down to a single lane, and a long-term crossover in 2025. The improvements on the 4.5 miles of the Parkway East between the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) and Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) exit are anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2026. Swank Construction Company is the prime contractor.

