Construction project on Parkway East gets underway Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — A construction project on the Parkway East between Churchill and Monroeville gets underway Wednesday.

The good news is work won’t happen during rush hour.

Drivers can expect single lane restrictions during the midday hours and between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. weeknights through early April, PennDOT said in a release.

Crews will be patching potholes, working on barriers and taking surveys ahead of additional construction.

The work is part of a $73 million dollar project that will continue through the fall of 2026.

The larger project also involves work on several bridges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group