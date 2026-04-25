Paul Skenes Flirts With Perfect Game in Pirates’ Win Over Brewers; Happy Birthday Konnor Griffin!

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.
Paul Skenes retired the first 20 batters he faced Konnor Griffin his first-career home run on his 20th birthday for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 6-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers American Family Field on Friday night.
Scoring Plays
Top 3rd, 1-0 PIT: Konnor Griffin connected on his first-career home run — on his 20th birthday and in his 20th game — off Brandon Woodruff (2-1). His opposite-field solo shot broke a scoreless tie.
Top 4th, 2-0 PIT: With two on and two out, Nick Gonzales brought home a run with a base hit to left off Woodruff. Bryan Reynolds was thrown out trying to advance to third base.
Top 5th, 3-0 PIT: With runners on the corners and one out, Oneil Cruz hit a grounder to first base and Spencer Horwitz beat a throw home.
Top 6th, 4-0 PIT: Horwitz tacked on another for the Pirates (15-11) with an RBI single up the middle off Shane Drohan, who relieved Woodruff after five innings.
Top 8th, 6-0 PIT: With the bases loaded against Drohan, Griffin capped off his big night with a two-run single to center.
Jake Bauers ended Skenes’ perfect game bid with a dribbler through the right side with two outs in the seventh inning.
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