Penguins defenseman Kris Letang undergoes successful heart surgery

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang underwent successful heart surgery, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The surgery was to close a patent foramen ovale (PFO) which the team described as a small hole in the heart.

The surgery was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Tuesday.

The teams said that the expected recovery time is four to six weeks.

Last May, Letang underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand.

Letang has also suffered two strokes during his career, the first in 2014 and another in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

