Penguins Game 76 vs. Capitals

This game will have it all. The rivalry. The showdown. What a matchup it will be Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-30-11) play on the road against the Washington Capitals (36-28-10).

As always, there’s the head-to-head stylings of Penguins superstar center Sidney Crosby and Capitals beast Alex Ovechkin.

There also are huge implications for the playoff chase. A Penguins win would put them even more in the thick of things – incredible, considering not too long ago they were barely a blip on the potential postseason picture.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are 4-0-2 in their past six games. That, coupled with some other teams in the Eastern Conference playoff chase faltering some, have the Penguins sitting three points behind Washington, which holds the second wildcard spot in the East. They are four points in back of third-place Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division.

In particular, the Penguins could be riding a wave of confidence after knocking off the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on the road on back-to-back nights earlier this week, including a five-goal third period against New Jersey.

