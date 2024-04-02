Local

LIVE UPDATES: Flooding reported across Pittsburgh area as heavy rain, storms move through

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Flood Officials are keeping an eye on Gertys Run in Millvale.

As severe storms move through the region, flooding issues are being reported in several communities on Tuesday.

In East Bethlehem Township in Washington County, a driver was rescued after his van became stuck in flood waters.

The National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Several areas had flooded roadways, including Hampton Township and Millvale.

UPDATE 10:43 a.m.:

Flooded roads are reported in several communities, including portions of Route 65 in Emsworth, Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township, Evergreen Avenue in Millvale and Mt. Royal Boulevard in Hampton Township.

In Shaler, Pine Creek flooded, causing police to close Willow Street.

UPDATE 10:26 a.m.:

The Burgettstown Area School District will dismiss the middle/high school at 11:30 a.m. and the elementary center at 12:30 p.m. due to heavy rains and expected flash flooding, the district announced.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m.:

The 1800 block of Montour Street, between Grace Street and Woodcrest Avenue in Coraopolis, is closed due to a landslide, according to Coraopolis police.

