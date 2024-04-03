Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Health inspectors were called to Sushi Bomb in Robinson Township for reports of foodborne illness.

When inspectors arrived on Tuesday, they found more up finding more than a dozen violations.

“The vomiting was like the most painful bout I’ve ever had. I felt like my chest was constricting on itself. It was pretty extreme,” a customer told Channel 11.

On 11 News at 6, what inspectors found when they returned today.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group