Penguins To Hold ‘Pledge Night’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ on March 28 when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

Launched in 2023, the Penguins Pledge is a sustainability initiative that serves as the organization’s commitment to improve all efforts of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Penguins-patterned shirt presented by PPG. The shirt is made of rPET, a recycled material, furthering the Penguins’ and PPG’s commitment to sustainability.

As part of the night’s festivities, U.S. Steel will present a $50,000 grant to Friends of the Riverfront. Since 1991, Friends of the Riverfront has worked to protect and restore the riverfront in the Pittsburgh region through trail development and stewardship after decades of legacy pollution.

In collaboration with Aramark, the Penguins’ food service provider, the arena has teamed up with 412 Food Rescue to donate all unused food to organizations around the Pittsburgh community. Last year, the donated total to 412 Food Rescue surpassed 23,000 pounds of surplus food.

