2 more people charged in death of 9-year-old girl in Fayette County

Two more people are now charged in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

Renesmay Eutsey was found dead in September 2025, partially submerged in the Youghiogheny River.

Two women, Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, 31, and Sarah Ann Shipley, 35, were initially charged in Renesmay’s death.

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Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele on Tuesday issued a press release announcing charges against two more people: Theresa Marie Shipley, 63, and Sandra Lynn Umensetter, 51. Aubele identifies the women as Renesmay’s grandmother and a friend of the family, respectively.

Per Aubele, both women are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Theresa also faces an additional count of persons required to report suspected child abuse.

These new charges come after the Aubele’s office got an autopsy report and other documents from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.

Aubele says the coroner’s office findings confirmed Renesmay died of malnourishment, neglect and blunt force trauma injuries. The primary cause of death is said to mirror the alleged injuries to a seven-year-old victim who was hospitalized but survived.

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Cellular analysis of cell phones reportedly confirmed “numerous dates and times in the months before Renesmay’s death” that Theresa and Umensetter were caring for the children, Aubele said.

“In short, the children in the home were subjected to severe child abuse and neglect over a long period of time,” Aubele’s release concluded. “These two defendants were present for it and supervised these children during the times they were severely abused; they did nothing to help them.”

Both women are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

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