Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What can you bring, and not bring?

PITTSBURGH — If you’re heading to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, you may be wondering what you can bring with you.

The NFL has posted security procedures, including a clear bag policy and a list of prohibited items.

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What can you bring in?

An approved clear bag (for details on the type of bag, visit the NFL’s website)

Empty and reusable water bottle

Blanket for Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. Not for the draft theater

Small camera

Binoculars

Strollers

What items can you not bring in?

Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals)

Footballs, inflatable balls/devices (balloons), beachballs or throwable sports equipment of any kind

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices

Coolers or ice chests

Drones

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Flammable liquids, lighters or matches

Frisbees

Helmets

Illegal substances

Illicit hacking/skimming devices

Laptops, tablets, personal computers or two-way radios

Laser pointers

Masks that cover or conceal identity are not permitted except for medical masks or religious garments

Bicycles, motorized scooters and skateboards

Noisemakers, whistles, horns, and musical instruments

Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind

Tripods

Umbrellas

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, ads, or flyers, without prior consent

Video Recording Devices

Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle

Promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without written consent from the NFL

Clothing garments, banners, flags or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s) or intent to instigate, incite, or encourage a confrontation or physical assault

Any non-event-related banners, flags or signs

Signs, flags or banners, exceeding 11″ x 17″ or attached to a pole/stick

Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or law enforcement officers

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