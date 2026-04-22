Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What can you bring, and not bring?

PITTSBURGH — If you’re heading to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, you may be wondering what you can bring with you.
The NFL has posted security procedures, including a clear bag policy and a list of prohibited items.
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What can you bring in?
- An approved clear bag (for details on the type of bag, visit the NFL’s website)
- Empty and reusable water bottle
- Blanket for Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. Not for the draft theater
- Small camera
- Binoculars
- Strollers
What items can you not bring in?
- Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives
- Alcohol
- Animals (except service animals)
- Footballs, inflatable balls/devices (balloons), beachballs or throwable sports equipment of any kind
- Chairs, stools, or other seating devices
- Coolers or ice chests
- Drones
- Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind
- Flammable liquids, lighters or matches
- Frisbees
- Helmets
- Illegal substances
- Illicit hacking/skimming devices
- Laptops, tablets, personal computers or two-way radios
- Laser pointers
- Masks that cover or conceal identity are not permitted except for medical masks or religious garments
- Bicycles, motorized scooters and skateboards
- Noisemakers, whistles, horns, and musical instruments
- Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, ads, or flyers, without prior consent
- Video Recording Devices
- Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle
- Promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without written consent from the NFL
- Clothing garments, banners, flags or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s) or intent to instigate, incite, or encourage a confrontation or physical assault
- Any non-event-related banners, flags or signs
- Signs, flags or banners, exceeding 11″ x 17″ or attached to a pole/stick
- Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or law enforcement officers
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