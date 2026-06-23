Penguins reveal 2026 preseason schedule

PITTSBURGH — The hockey season may have just ended, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are already giving fans something to look forward to.

The team just announced its 2026 preseason schedule.

The Penguins will play four preseason games and participate in a Prospect Tournament.

The preseason schedule includes two home games at PPG Paints Arena and two road games, with the Prospect Tournament held in Detroit.

The four-game preseason slate will feature contests against Buffalo and Detroit in Pittsburgh and road games against Columbus and Buffalo.

The Penguins will open their preseason at PPG Paints Arena with back-to-back games. They will face Buffalo on Monday, Sept. 21 and Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Then, the team will travel to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Nationwide Arena.

The preseason will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 26, against the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

All four preseason games will be broadcast on 105.9 The X.

The Prospect Tournament will be held from Sept. 11-14.

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