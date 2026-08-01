Penguins sign Novak to new 3-year contract

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

In a somewhat surprising move Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins locked down forward Tommy Novak for three more seasons.

The team announced they extended Novak on a three-year contract that begins in 2027-28 and carries a salary cap hit of $4.65 million annually. Novak, 29, would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Last season, Novak netted 16 goals with 26 assists and 42 points while playing in 82 games. He started slow, and his lineup position was unsettled until a mid-season injury to Evgeni Malkin and subsequent shift to center gave Novak solid footing as a second-line center. He averaged 14:17 of ice time per game and was a part of the team’s second power play unit.

Click here to read a full analysis of the trade on PGHHockeyNOW.

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