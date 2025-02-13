Local

Penn Brewery, Sarris releasing decadent stout ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Peanut Butter Meltaway Chocolate Stout (Credit: Sammy Jo Buchanan, Sarris)
PITTSBURGH — Two iconic Pittsburgh companies are creating a decadent brew for Valentine’s Day.

Penn Brewery and Sarris came together to make the Peanut Butter Meltaway Chocolate Stout. They say it’s the perfect drink for beer and chocolate lovers alike, and pairs well with desserts or is great to sip on its own.

The sweet collab debuts Thursday at Sarris’ Canonsburg store, where six packs will be available for purchase. After the event, it’ll be on tap or in cans at Penn Brewery and sold at Giant Eagle Market Districts.

