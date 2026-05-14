Water shoots out of main break in South Fayette Township

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water shot out of a main break in South Fayette Township on Thursday morning.

A neighbor shared video with Channel 11 showing a jet of water hitting power lines and falling onto a structure along Meade Street.

Meade Street Water Main Break

Pennsylvania American Water crews are responding.

On its website, the utility company confirms it is investigating the break. Customers may experience low water pressure.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group