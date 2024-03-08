Penn Hills gunshot victim remembered as a friend to everyone

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Loved ones are remembering the victim of a deadly shooting at a bar in Penn Hills.

It’s not just the smile, but the energy of Andrew Miller that Geter Sloan remembers.

“Andrew has always been extremely genuine, looking for the best things in people, always positive, always had a joke to tell. He could pull you from your lowest point,” Sloan said.

Friends throughout the pivotal years at Penn Hills High School, they wrestled and grew into adults until Miller was shot and killed Thursday night.

“I was completely shocked. He was the last person I would have thought. I don’t even know how anyone thinks to harm Andrew,” Sloan said.

It was outside the World Class Tavern on Long Road where County Police said a fight broke out that led to shots being fired.

“It was ‘ta, ta, ta, ta, ta,’ I thought, ‘Wow, they must have thrown it in my driveway because it sounds even louder.’ But then came to find out it wasn’t firecrackers, it was gunshots. Rapid gunshots,” said Jeanette Sickenberger who lives across the street.

Detectives said Miller was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital. While the shooter is being questioned by police, those closest to Miller are holding onto the memories.

“Everybody who Andrew touched is going to miss him. There’s just not that many people out here that can make you feel like Andrew made you feel when you interact with him. He was truly one of a kind,” Sloan said.

As for the conclusion to this investigation, detectives said they are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

