New photo released of man accused of sexually assaulting woman near Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police released a new photo of the man they say sexually assaulted a woman Sunday morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus.

The assault happened in the 200 block of Melwood Avenue between Centre Avenue and Bayard Street.

Pittsburgh police say the woman had just gotten off a PRT bus and was walking to her apartment while on the phone when a man came up behind her, said he had a weapon and told her to stop talking on the phone. He then assaulted her in an alley, threatened to kill her and punched her in the eye.

Police described the suspect as a man with a thin build, approximately 30-40 years old, around 5 feet, 6 inches or 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, cargo pants and a ski mask.

A surveillance video released early this week video shows a man running down an alleyway.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call 911.

