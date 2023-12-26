‘A Penn Hills Legend’: Community mourns loss of beloved youth football coach

PENN HILLS, Pa. — “He’s a legend. Literally a Penn hills legend.”

Victor Link-Strader is talking about his best friend, who he considers to be more of a brother, Mason Murray.

“He was a leader. He was never following anyone that’s for sure,” Vic said.

Vic and Mason grew up together, played football together — and now coach youth football leagues in Penn Hills.

But now — Vic will live life without his longtime friend by his side, after he says Mason died from high blood pressure at just 47 years old.

“He was in shape, he still was running around on the football field. It was a big shock to us.”

The shock has also hit the close-knit Penn Hills football community — where Mason coached for more than 20 years.

He was not only a coach, but a mentor and friend to young kids.

“He gets real serious because he wants to win. He’ll let you mess around a little bit. But when it’s time, he’ll get mad… and the kids pay attention. Then he starts cracking the funnies again. He expects the best out of the kids.” Vic added.

Now, a looming question — who will replace him? It’s something Vic doesn’t think can happen easily.

“I dont think his shoes could be filled. He gave so much to this community. Without Mason, there was no midget league Penn hills football. Everyone knows him.”

If you’d like to help Mason’s family pay for his funeral expenses, you can donate here.

