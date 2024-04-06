Penn Hills man wanted on several warrants arrested after chase

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man with multiple warrants was arrested Saturday after a chase in several Allegheny County communities.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says detectives were searching in Knoxville for Curtis Norvell Davis Jr., 24, of Penn Hills, on Saturday morning.

Davis has been a fugitive since December — when a judge issued a bench warrant for a probation violation connected to a guilty plea on a drug charge. He also had active arrest warrants in Penn Hills, Wilkins Township and Pittsburgh.

While searching, a deputy saw Davis driving on Route 51 and tried to stop the car, but a pursuit ensued. The sheriff’s office says the pursuit went up West Liberty Avenue and eventually ended along Castle Shannon Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon when Davis struck an occupied pickup truck.

Curtis Davis crash scene (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

Davis was taken to a hospital because of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Once medically cleared, Davis will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Detectives are preparing a search warrant for the car Davis was driving for suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group