Penn Hills mother facing charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills mother is facing charges after police say she caused injuries that resulted in her 3-year-old son’s death.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Dorothy Drive at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a child who was not breathing.

A 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital from the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the child showed obvious signs of abuse, including multiple healing and active bone fractures.

The boy’s mother, Lagomau Malu, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. She is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is working to determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group