PennDOT announces restrictions on I-579 over the weekend for bridge inspection activities

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that bridge inspection activities will require lane restrictions on I-579 in Pittsburgh.

Restrictions start on Saturday and continue on Sunday.

The inspections, focusing on the Center Avenue structure, will occur daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The planned restrictions will include traffic shifts and shoulder closures affecting specific lanes and ramps connected to Bigelow Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.

Despite these necessary inspection activities, all affected ramps will remain open to traffic throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, traffic will be shifted on the northbound I-579 left-hand off-ramp that leads to Convention Center/7th Avenue. The shoulder will close on the northbound I-579 right-hand lane to East 380/Bigelow Boulevard, with traffic also shifted in this area.

For Sunday, a lane restriction will be implemented on southbound I-579 between the Bigelow Boulevard and Seventh Avenue on-ramps. Traffic will be shifted on the Seventh Avenue ramp that leads to southbound I-579.

Crews from the Azalea Group and the Sofis Rigging Company are scheduled to conduct the inspection work.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead.

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