PennDOT holding job fair in Allegheny County for winter maintenance program

ASPINWALL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold a job fair for positions in its winter maintenance program in Allegheny County.

The job fair will be held at PennDOT’s Allegheny County Maintenance Building in Aspinwall at 51 Fox Chapel Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Available positions in Allegheny County include:

Seasonal (Temp-to-Permanent) Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Operators

Full-time permanent Diesel Mechanics

Full-time permanent and seasonal Tunnel Maintainers

Seasonal Winter Dispatchers

Seasonal Tradesman Helpers

Recruitment staff will be at the event to talk about the openings, and onsite applications, on-the-spot interviews, driving skills testing and conditional job offers for some positions will take place.

Applicants for CDL positions are asked to bring their license and current medical examiner’s certificate. All other applicants are asked to bring an appropriate form of identification.

To learn more about jobs from PennDOT, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group