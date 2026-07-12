PennDOT, Safety Partners kick off Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT and several safety partners launched a six-week aggressive driving enforcement campaign in Westmoreland County.

The initiative, which began on July 6 and runs through Aug. 16, aims to reduce dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to serious and fatal crashes.

The campaign specifically targets dangerous behaviors such as speeding, tailgating and running red lights, as well as other aggressive driving violations. These actions are identified as key factors in serious and fatal incidents on roadways.

Participating agencies include PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Highway Safety Network and various local police departments.

During the news conference on July 8, safety partners discussed the impact that aggressive driving has on local communities. They shared crash statistics specific to Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County. Speakers also highlighted how education and high-visibility enforcement work together to improve road safety.

Speakers at the event included Emily Stambaugh, Safety Press Officer for PennDOT District 12; Patrolman Christian Disciscio of the Washington Township Police Department; and Trooper Stephen Limani, Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop A.

Following the news conference, officers from the Washington Township Police Department, Murrysville Police Department, Delmont Borough Police Department and Allegheny Township Police Department, alongside the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement detail. This enforcement effort took place along Route 66.

The aggressive driving enforcement campaign is scheduled to continue through Aug. 16. Law enforcement agencies will continue their efforts to improve road safety during this period.

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