2 people dead, another hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County.

Butler County 911 confirms emergency crews were called to the intersection of South Pike Road (Route 356) and Younkins Road in Buffalo Township at 2:49 p.m.

Buffalo Township Police Chief Tim Derringer said three vehicles were involved in the crash, with a total of five people inside.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene.

A man who was in the same vehicle as the woman had to be extricated. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries but later died, Derringer said.

Another person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The other two people declined to be taken to the hospital.

South Pike Road is closed in both directions from Giant Eagle to Parker Road. Younkins Road is closed from South Pike Road to Bear Creek Road.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group