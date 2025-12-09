PennSTART test track construction begins as region aims to attract transportation tech companies

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Construction crews are starting to build out a two mile loop of a test track in Westmoreland County expected to help take the region to a new place at the intersection of transportation and technology.

When the PennSTART facility opens next year in Mount Pleasant, located next to the RIDC Westmoreland facility in neighboring New Stanton, the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) is hopeful it will be a draw for agencies and companies beyond the established partnerships needed to enable the project to move forward.

“We really have received a lot of interest from local companies who are here already,” said RIDC President Don Smith, referencing autonomous vehicle companies such at Aurora Innovation Inc. and Stack AV, both based in the Strip District. “We’ve also received a lot of interest from companies outside the region about setting up a presence out in New Stanton to take advantage of the chance to do business with the companies here.”

