Pennsylvania American Water starting 5 water main replacement projects around Pittsburgh next week

PITTSBURGH — Several water main replacement projects start next week in the South Hills.

Pennsylvania American Water is replacing about 5 miles of a small, aging water main to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The system upgrades are estimated to be worth $12.5 million.

Starting next week, contractors will begin replacing water mains in five locations:

Academy Place, Greenhurst Drive to Summer Place, in Mt. Lebanon

Baptist Road, from Weyman Road to Hamilton Road, in Whitehall

Brownsville Road Extension, from Chevy Chase Street to Don Street, in Finleyville

Fort Couch Road, from Donati Road to Dorchester Drive, in Bethel Park

McKee Drive, from Baptist Road to Norma Drive, in Whitehall

Most project work hours will be Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Project hours for Brownsville Road Extension and Baptist Road will be Monday – Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in project areas. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes during project hours.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower-than-normal water pressure.

