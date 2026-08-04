Pennsylvania hunters donate record amount of venison to families in need

Pennsylvania hunters set a new state record by donating 294,844 pounds of venison during the 2025-26 hunting season.

The donations provided approximately 1.2 million servings of venison to families facing food insecurity, according to Hunters Sharing the Harvest.

Hunters donated a total of 8,382 deer to reach the record weight. Hunters Sharing the Harvest Executive Director Randy Ferguson highlighted the impact of the donations on local communities.

“Each year, Pennsylvania hunters continue to raise the bar,” Ferguson said. “Over 294,000 pounds of donated venison is an incredible accomplishment and a powerful reminder that hunting is about much more than the harvest.”

Hunters Sharing the Harvest works with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to reimburse licensed processors for converting donated deer into ground venison for food banks.

The program relies on a network of more than 110 licensed deer processors operating across 56 Pennsylvania counties.

Once processed, the ground venison is distributed through regional food banks, pantries and soup kitchens.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding emphasized that the program connects two long-standing state traditions.

“Hunting and generosity are both part of Pennsylvania’s heritage,” Redding said. “Hunters Sharing the Harvest demonstrates the best of both traditions by connecting hunters with families who need nutritious food.”

Feeding Pennsylvania CEO Julie Bancroft said high-quality protein is among the most significant needs for the families they serve.

“Hunters Sharing the Harvest provides a unique and valuable source of nutritious food that helps us meet that need while strengthening communities throughout the state,” Bancroft said.

Since its founding in 1991, the organization has provided more than 3.3 million pounds of venison, which translates to more than 13 million servings.

To participate in the program, hunters must legally harvest, tag and field dress a deer before delivering it to a participating processor.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group