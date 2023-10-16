Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $404,000 sold in Westmoreland County

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for a Pennsylvania Lottery player.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold matching all five balls drawn, 19-23-30-31-41, to win $404,039. Community Supermarket at 3220 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

