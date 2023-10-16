Local

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $404,000 sold in Westmoreland County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for a Pennsylvania Lottery player.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold matching all five balls drawn, 19-23-30-31-41, to win $404,039. Community Supermarket at 3220 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother of Karns City football player battling brain injury dies, family says
  • WATCH: Cell phone video captures aftermath of shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side; 1 man hurt
  • Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dead at 76
  • VIDEO: Neighbor recounts rescuing man with Alzheimer’s from Etna rowhouse fire, attempts to smother flames
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read