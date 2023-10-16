WATCH: Cell phone video captures aftermath of shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side; 1 man hurt

PITTSBURGH — Cell phone video shows several Pittsburgh police officers running toward a man who collapsed in the middle of East Carson and S. 17th streets on the city’s South Side right after he was shot early Sunday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man seriously injured in early morning shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

The restaurant owner who captured the chaotic scene on his phone didn’t want to be identified. He told Channel 11 News reporter Antoinette DelBel, he was locking up around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire outside his door and saw a man bleeding just steps away from where he was standing.

“I walk out about one minute later, I hear the boom, boom, boom,” he said.

The restaurant owner then said the wounded man walked a few feet toward the intersection.

“Then he fell down, fell down in the street,” he said.

Crime scene tape blocked a section of the sidewalk near several businesses where the shooting happened.

“It’s certainly concerning because it sounds like it’s becoming more and more prevalent,” said Tim Nowak who lives up the street from where the shooting broke out.

The dedicated team of officers with the South Side Entertainment District were patrolling the area when they say they heard several gunshots. They were the first ones to get to the scene and found a man in his 30′s shot in the chest.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“I hope this victim gets better soon and comes out of the hospital in good shape,” said Nanditha Venkatesan.

Venkatesan lives on the corner just feet away from where someone opened fire.

“It’s definitely a little scary,” said Venkatesan.

She said the increased police presence along the busy strip four nights a week is comforting but that’s also making her think twice about staying here.

“It’s good to know they are patrolling more. I think that makes me feel safer,” Venkatesan said. “I do live by myself, so that’s also a little concerning, I guess, but I do think about moving a lot.”

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting and they don’t have any suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation.

As for the victim, police said he was awake and talking with officers when he was taken to the hospital. It is unknown if he’s been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group