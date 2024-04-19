Pennsylvania State Police looking to solve 34-year-old murder at local car wash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been 34 years since a woman was found murdered at a local car wash.

Deborah June Waggoner, 25, was found dead in her car at a car wash in Hempfield Township in April 1990. Pennsylvania State Police said she had been murdered.

Waggoner was living with her boyfriend and his mother in South Greensburg at the time of her death.

On April 18, she was managing a fast food restaurant and went out to buy cigarettes for her boyfriend and get her car washed. The operator of the car wash was locking up for the night and saw Waggoner vacuuming her car by herself, police said.

The next day at around 5 a.m., a police officer in the area saw Waggoner’s car in the same spot.

“He was able to see that there was a female that was slumped in the vehicle,” said State Police Trooper Steve Limani, a public information officer based in Greensburg who spoke with investigators about the case.

No one has been charged in Waggoner’s death. There’s a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

