Pennsylvania State Police warn parents about dangers of online games, including Roblox

State police are warning parents about online dangers involving the popular game Roblox.

Troopers have developed a new presentation designed to educate families about online gaming risks and predators.

Officials emphasized that parents must realize their children could be playing with adults instead of other children. State police said that some predators work together in teams to target minors on the platform.

Many parents assume the platform is a safe environment because of its visual style. Trooper Rocco Gagliardi of the state police said many families do not realize the lack of control over who their children interact with while using mobile devices.

“The early assumption from parents is, Hey, this is just some little cartoon game the kid just plays on the iPad. We don’t have to worry about it.’ There is no set, there’s no control, everyone else is their kids’ age, whether that’s 5, 8 or 12 years old, but they don’t understand on the back end these players can be 30, 40 or 50 years old, or they can be a group of teams of online predators,” Gagliardi said.

The state police are offering educational sessions to help bridge this knowledge gap. These presentations are provided free of charge to families and community groups.

