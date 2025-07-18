Pennsylvania state universities to raise tuition for the first time in 7 years

Tuition at Pennsylvania-owned universities will go up this fall for the first time in seven years.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education said students will pay an extra $139 per semester.

But PASSHE requested an extra 6.5% in state funding to keep tuition flat. The board said if funding comes through, it will roll back some or all of the increase.

“We know tuition decisions have a real-world impact on our students. This decision reaffirms our deep commitment to affordability and access as we transform the State System for the future,” said PASSHE Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino.

PASSHE said the decision to set tuition now provides clarity for students starting the semester next month and flexibility for state leaders as budget negotiations continue.

