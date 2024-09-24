Pennsylvanians have one month left to register to vote in November election

Time is running out for you to register to vote for the November election.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt is reminding Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register is Oct. 21.

“Every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote still has the chance to do so before the Oct. 21 deadline,” Schmidt said. “You can ensure your voice is able to be heard in the Nov. 5 general election by taking just a few minutes to register to vote on vote.pa.gov today.”

To be eligible to vote, an individual must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election, and

At least 18 years old on the day of the election.

If you’re already registered, you can check your registration status online and make any updates if needed.

In addition to registering online, Pennsylvanians can also register by mail or in person at the following locations:

their county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices,

area agencies on aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

special education offices in high schools,

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers, and

Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers.

Last year, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration launched automatic voter registration at all PennDOT driver and photo license centers. Under the new format, prompts on the computer screens in driver’s license centers will take the user to a template to register to vote. That leaves it up to them to choose not to register. Previously, prompts on the computer screen first asked the user whether they wanted to register to vote.

Registered voters can also request a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online. Mail-in or absentee ballot applications must be received by a voter’s county elections board by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Completed mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Completed mail ballots received after that time do not count, even if containing a postmark before the deadline.

