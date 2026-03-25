Peregrine falcons start incubating clutch of 4 eggs in Cathedral of Learning nest

PITTSBURGH — It looks like the clutch of peregrine falcon eggs up high on the Cathedral of Learning is complete for the season!

The National Aviary says Carla started incubating her eggs after laying a third one on Sunday afternoon.

Peregrine falcons start incubating after laying their second-to-last egg. Carla laid her final egg early Wednesday morning.

Now, she and her partner Ecco will share incubation duties (Ecco will incubate around one-third of the time).

It will be a little over a month until chicks may start appearing in the nest.

Click here to watch the National Aviary FalconCam.

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