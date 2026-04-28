Perfect game bid ends with loss; Cardinals rally in 9th to sink Pirates

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the second time in their last four games, the Pittsburgh Pirates carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, but this time, they came out on the losing end.

After Paul Skenes retired the first 20 batters he faced on Friday in Milwaukee, four Pirates pitchers combined to retire the first 20 batters against the Cardinals on Monday night, but St. Louis struck for four runs off Dennis Santana in the ninth to sink the Pirates 4-2 at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Ryan O’Hearn plated Brandon Lowe from second base with a two-out single to right field off Cardinals starter Dustin May.

Bottom 2nd, 2-0 PIT: The Pirates (16-13) tacked on another off May (3-3) when Jake Mangum shot a single up the middle to score Nick Gonzales from third base.

Top 9th, 2-2:Dennis Santana (2-2) blew the save for the Pirates as the Pedro Pagés and Pittsburgh-native JJ Wetherholt hit back-to-back solo home runs with one out. José Fermín, who did not enter the game until the eighth inning, put the Cardinals (15-13) ahead with a two-run double.

Evan Sisk retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh but Alec Burleson legged out a dribbler towards third base against a shifted infield for the first baserunner of the game for the Cardinals. Mason Montgomery, Justin Lawrence and Wilber Dotel were the other pitchers responsible for carrying a perfect game into the seventh.

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